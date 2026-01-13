Terry (upper body) is a game-time call for Tuesday's home meeting with the Stars, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Terry missed the last two games of Anaheim's road trip in Raleigh and Buffalo due to his upper-body injury. The Colorado native worked on the fourth line during Tuesday's morning skate. Prior to getting hurt, Terry was in a groove with three goals and seven points across his last five outings, which came on the heels of a six-game stretch in which he had just one assist and a minus-5 rating.