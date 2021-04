Terry produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Terry set up Ryan Getzlaf for the opening tally 8:08 into the first period. The 23-year-old Terry has three assists in his last five outings. For the season, the American winger has produced a career-high 16 points to go with 51 shots and a plus-1 rating in 36 games.