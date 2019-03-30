Terry was injured in Friday night's 6-1 loss to the Flames, with Will Nault of Sportsnet960 writing that the rookie left the road rink in a boot and crutches as the result of a blocked shot on Mark Giordano.

The Ducks will now travel to Edmonton for Saturday night's game against the Ducks. It seems highly unlikely that Terry will be good to go for that contest, so we're expecting a call-up to be made from AHL San Diego, especially if Nick Ritchie (upper body) doesn't round into playing shape for the second game of the back-to-back set.