Terry agreed to terms on a three-year, $4.35 million contract extension with Anaheim on Tuesday.

Terry logged career highs in games played (47) and points (15) this season, as he continues to work his way into a bigger role with the club. The 22-year-old winger figures to slot into a bottom-six role to start the 2020-21 campaign but could certainly push for the second line during the year.