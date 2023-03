Terry scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Terry has a goal in each of his last four games, and he's also picked up one assist, nine shots and a plus-3 rating in that span. His tally Wednesday got the Ducks on the board in the first period. The 25-year-old is up to 17 goals, 47 points, 155 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 55 contests overall.