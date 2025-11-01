Terry scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Terry did a little bit of everything here, opening the scoring with a shorthanded goal before setting up Leo Carlsson at even strength in the first period. Terry's second goal was the empty-netter. During his six-game point streak, he has five goals and five assists. He was dropped to the third line earlier in the season, but the Colorado native is firmly on the top line once again. He's at 13 points, 23 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 10 appearances this season.