Terry scored a goal and delivered an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Terry ignited the third-period rally by cleaning up a rebound of a Kevin Shattenkirk shot at 5:02 of the frame. Terry added an assist on Adam Henrique's goal 2:21 later to get the Ducks within a goal. The 23-year-old Terry has two multi-point efforts in his last three games, accounting for all four of his points in 12 appearances. He'll continue to be an intriguing option in fantasy as long as he remains on the Ducks' top line next to Ryan Getzlaf.