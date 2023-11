Terry recorded a hat trick and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Terry scored twice on the power play in the first period, then completed the hat trick with the game-winner in overtime. He also set up Leo Carlsson's game-tying tally in the third. It was a breakout game for Terry, who had sputtered on offense to begin the season. The 26-year-old is at five goals, four helpers, 30 shots on net and six PIM through 10 appearances.