Terry (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Blues.

This is the second time in the last week that Terry failed to complete a contest, though it's unclear what's ailing him. He didn't play after the second period Saturday. The winger had a power-play goal, one assist and three shots on net prior to his exit, giving him 56 points through 66 outings overall. There should be an update on his status ahead of Monday's game versus the Avalanche.