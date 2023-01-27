Terry provided an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Terry set up an Adam Henrique equalizer in the third period. Over his last seven contests, Terry has a goal and eight assists -- while he hasn't had much of a finishing touch, the playmaking has kept his offense on track. The 25-year-old winger is up to 42 points, 141 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 49 outings, and he needs just one more assist to match his career high of 30 from last season.