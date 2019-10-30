Ducks' Troy Terry: Lights lamp in win
Terry scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.
Terry restored a one-goal lead for the Ducks a minute after Nikolaj Ehlers' second tally of the night had tied the game. Terry now has two goals and a helper through 14 games this year. While the goal is encouraging, he also skated a team-low 11:12 in the contest, and he's averaging just 13:34 per game.
