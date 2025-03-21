Terry scored a goal and took four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Terry has been playing very well of late and cracked the scoresheet for the fifth time over his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's accounted for two goals and four assists. Thursday's goal was his 19th of the campaign, and it proved to be the game-winning goal for Anaheim as the team snapped a two-game losing skid. Through 64 contests, the 27-year-old winger is up to 19 goals and 51 points this season, making it the fourth straight season in which he surpasses the 50-point plateau.