Terry scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Terry put the Ducks ahead 2-1 with his second-period tally. He has a goal and five assists during his active four-game point streak, finding sustained success on the top line with Adam Henrique and Leo Carlsson. Terry is up to 12 tallies, 33 points, 111 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 45 appearances this season.