Terry (hip) will likely make his 2026-27 debut against Nashville on Wednesday, according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

The Ducks will need to activate Terry from long-term injured reserve to make it official, but the 29-year-old forward appears to be on track to play for the first time this campaign. During Tuesday's practice, he skated on the third line and occupied a spot on the second power-play unit. It has been a lengthy recovery process after he had offseason hip surgery. Terry collected 19 goals, 57 points and 161 shots on net in 61 regular-season appearances for Anaheim in 2025-26.