Terry notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Terry has played provider lately with five assists over his last three contests. He had the secondary helper on a Sam Carrick tally in the second period. Terry also briefly left the game after a hit in the third period, but he was able to return for a couple of late shifts. The winger has 11 goals, 21 helpers, 10 power-play points and 107 shots on net through 44 appearances.