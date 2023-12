Terry notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Terry set up Leo Carlsson for the third-period marker that got the Ducks back within a goal. The 26-year-old Terry hasn't scored since his Nov. 1 hat trick, logging five assists over 15 games since despite maintaining his top-line role. The winger has struggled with 14 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 25 contests overall.