Terry picked up a pair of assists and scored the shootout-winner in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Terry assisted on both of Adam Henrique's first-period goals before winning the game with his goal in the shootout. The 25-year-old Terry has seen his production taper off of late with Anaheim's offense struggling -- he has two goals and five assists through 13 games in December. He now has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games this season.