Ducks' Troy Terry: Looking great for University of Denver

Terry picked up three assists in the University of Denver's 6-1 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Less than a year after helping Team USA win the gold medal at the World Juniors, Terry is up to his same tricks for the best team in college hockey. The 20-year-old now has ten points in six games for the Pioneers and early indications are that Terry stands a pretty decent chance of cracking the United States roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics. It's been quite a 12 months for Anaheim's fifth-round pick in 2015.