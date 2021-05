Terry produced an assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Terry helped out on a Maxime Comtois goal with only 26 seconds left in regulation. The 23-year-old Terry reached the 20-point mark for the first time in a career-high 48 games this season. It's a modest step forward for the Colorado native, who should be in the mix for a top-six job at training camp in the fall.