Terry (knee) was given medical clearance to return to action. General manager Bob Murray told reporters, "As soon as we can get him in shape, he's ready to play. He wants to play," Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Given Terry missed the past nine games dating back to Dec. 17 versus the Flyers, the club may give him some time before officially activating him off injured reserve. Once the Denver native rejoins the lineup, he figures to get a look at a top-six role, but his hold on that assignment should be considered tenuous at best.