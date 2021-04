Terry (upper body) recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Terry set up Nicolas Deslauriers for a second-period tally to give the Ducks a 4-1 lead. The 23-year-old Terry missed just one game with his injury. He's up to 14 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 32 contests. He's just one point shy of matching his output from 47 games last season.