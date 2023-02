Terry scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Terry missed seven games with an upper-body injury prior to his return Thursday. The winger's goal midway through the second period came on a scramble in front of the net. He's been one of the Ducks' top scorers when healthy, racking up 14 goals, 29 assists, 147 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 52 appearances.