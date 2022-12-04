Terry scored a goal and drew an assist during a 5-4 shootout defeat to the host Wild on Saturday.

The Wild's leading scorer, Terry scored his third goal in four games Saturday. The 25-year-old right winger converted off a power-play rebound at 10:36 of the third period Saturday, giving the Ducks their final lead at 4-3. Terry has collected 11 markers and 15 helpers in 25 games this season. Terry, who entered Saturday leading the Ducks' forwards with 19:52 of average ice time, generated a team-high six shots during the loss.