Ducks' Troy Terry: Nine shots but no luck
Terry put nine shots on goal in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Flames.
Terry had more than twice as many shots as any other Duck, but none of them got behind Flames goalie Cam Talbot. The 22-year-old winger has put up two assists and 20 shots in seven games since the start of February. He's at 12 points, 65 shots and a minus-7 rating in 42 appearances this season.
