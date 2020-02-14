Terry put nine shots on goal in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Flames.

Terry had more than twice as many shots as any other Duck, but none of them got behind Flames goalie Cam Talbot. The 22-year-old winger has put up two assists and 20 shots in seven games since the start of February. He's at 12 points, 65 shots and a minus-7 rating in 42 appearances this season.