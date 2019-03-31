Ducks' Troy Terry: Not suiting up after all
Updating a previous report, Terry (lower body) isn't suiting up Saturday in Edmonton, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.
The conflicting reports are the result of a snafu on the Ducks' part, as they accidentally listed Terry as active and scratched a healthy Jake Dotchin, leaving themselves a player short for the contest.
