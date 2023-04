Terry provided an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Terry has skipped recent road games while awaiting the birth of his child, but he should tentatively be good to go the rest of the way with the Ducks wrapping up their season at home. He had a helper in 21:19 of ice time Sunday, setting up the second of Frank Vatrano's goals in the contest. Terry is up to 22 tallies, 36 helpers, 181 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 68 outings.