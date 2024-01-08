Terry posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Terry missed three games with an upper-body injury, but he was able to log 17:00 of ice time in a top-line role Sunday. The winger set up Trevor Zegras' goal just 20 seconds into the game. It's good to see Terry hit the ground running after his absence. He has 23 points through 36 contests this season, including 10 points over 13 outings since the start of December, so fantasy managers can deploy him as they normally would going forward.