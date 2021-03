Terry notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Terry set up Adam Henrique for the Ducks' lone goal of the contest. In his last three games, Terry has a goal and three helpers -- his line with Henrique and Trevor Zegras is building chemistry. The 23-year-old Terry has 11 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 25 appearances.