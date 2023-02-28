Terry scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Terry's seven-game absence with an upper-body injury didn't sap him of his offense -- he's earned four points over three games since he returned. He set up an Isac Lundestrom tally in the first period and added an insurance goal of his own in the third. For the season, Terry has 16 goals, 30 helpers, 153 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 54 contests. His shooting percentage is a reasonable 10.5 percent this year after he posted an unsustainable 19.3 percent mark in his breakout campaign a year ago.