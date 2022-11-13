Terry scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Terry made an instant impact with the opening goal 19 seconds into the game. He also set up an Adam Henrique tally later in the first period. Terry saw a five-game point streak end Wednesday versus the Wild, but he's been held scoreless in consecutive games just once this season. The 25-year-old winger is up to six goals, 13 assists, 47 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 15 contests and remains firmly in a top-line role.