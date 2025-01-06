Terry scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Terry has five goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 27-year-old was involved in both of the Ducks' first-period tallies, which were ultimately all they needed to pull off the win. Terry is up to 14 goals, 33 points, 102 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances. He's tracking toward a career year if he's able to stay healthy -- he's never played in more than 76 games in a single season, but he's yet to miss one in 2024-25.