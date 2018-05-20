Ducks' Troy Terry: Only plays two games in first professional stint

Terry skated in two games during 2017-18, and although he didn't secure a point, he did throw three shots on goal and blocked two shots.

Although Terry had the 10th best points-per-game rate for collegiate hockey in 2017-18, with Anaheim gearing up for the playoffs he wasn't given much playing time or a key role, as its difficult to adjust from the pace of college to professional hockey. The Denver University standout scored 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists) in 74 games combined in his sophomore and junior years and also collected five assists during the 2018 Olympics, and with his speed and offensive ability, he should have a strong chance of making Anaheim's roster for 2018-19. If Terry is able to, he'll likely have the luxury of playing on the right side of Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, or Adam Henrique, and having a veteran center beside him would be a tremendous benefit in his first full professional season.