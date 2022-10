Terry scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Islanders.

Terry briefly left the game early on, but he was able to continue. He would be the lone bright spot in the Ducks' ugly loss, scoring their lone tally at 1:29 of the third period. The 25-year-old has three goals, one assist, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating through two games to begin the year while playing in a top-line role.