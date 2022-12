Terry scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Terry had been limited to just one assist in his last five contests. The 25-year-old has rarely had quiet stretches since the start of last season, so fantasy managers will hope his goal Thursday reignites his offense. He's at 12 tallies, 16 helpers, 95 shots on net, seven power-play points and a minus-5 rating in 31 appearances this season.