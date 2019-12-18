Ducks' Troy Terry: Out against New Jersey
Terry (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Devils, NHL.com's Kyle Shohara reports.
With Terry unavailable, Sam Carrick will draw into the lineup against New Jersey. The 22-year-old forward, who's picked up eight points in 33 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's game against the Islanders.
