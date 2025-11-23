Terry scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Terry set up Olen Zellweger for the Ducks' first equalizer, and he scored the next one himself at 13:50 of the second period. This was Terry's first multi-point effort since Nov. 6 versus the Stars. The winger is up to seven goals, 18 assists, 53 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 22 appearances. He's never sustained a point-per-game pace for a full year, but his 13.2 shooting percentage isn't egregiously higher than normal, so Terry should remain reliable even if he dips a bit.