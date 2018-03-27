Ducks' Troy Terry: Pens three-year ELC with Anaheim

Terry signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Monday.

Terry is a Hobey Baker candidate who turned heads with his play at the University of Denver. The shifty pivot listed at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, recorded a point per game through 115 contests over three years in the NCHC, and a national championship with the Pioneers from 2016 is also highlighted on his hockey resume. Those of you in dynasty/keeper leagues should consider tracking his progress.