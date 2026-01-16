Terry (upper body) was placed on injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Kings, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Terry was initially expected to be available for Friday's matchup after missing the last three games due to his upper-body injury. While he participated in a second consecutive morning skate ahead of Friday's game, Anaheim's medical staff will elect to shut him down, while Sam Colangelo was recalled ahead of the game against Los Angeles. It's not yet clear when Terry will be able to return to action.