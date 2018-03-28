Ducks' Troy Terry: Plays limited role in NHL debut Tuesday
Terry made his NHL debut on Tuesday, registering 12:30 worth of ice time and two shots on goal in Anaheim's 4-1 loss to Vancouver.
Terry has the smarts and natural ability to make an impact in a limited role, but he received just 18 seconds worth of power play time on Tuesday and there is little reason to believe that will change anytime soon. Terry obviously remains a strong hold in all keeper/dynasty leagues, but the 20-year-old seems destined to fill a depth role for the Ducks for the remainder of the season. He skated alongside Adam Henrique and Ondrej Kase on Anaheim's third line in his debut.
