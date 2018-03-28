Ducks' Troy Terry: Plays limited role in NHL debut Tuesday

Terry made his NHL debut on Tuesday, registering 12:30 worth of ice time and two shots on goal in Anaheim's 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Terry has the smarts and natural ability to make an impact in a limited role, but he received just 18 seconds worth of power play time on Tuesday and there is little reason to believe that will change anytime soon. Terry obviously remains a strong hold in all keeper/dynasty leagues, but the 20-year-old seems destined to fill a depth role for the Ducks for the remainder of the season. He skated alongside Adam Henrique and Ondrej Kase on Anaheim's third line in his debut.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories