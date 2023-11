Terry logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Terry has seven points over his last six games, though he hasn't scored a goal since his Nov. 1 hat trick. The 26-year-old forward is up to five goals, seven helpers, 42 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 15 contests overall. He remains on the Ducks' top line, though that unit has served as more of a second line on the ice with the success of Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome as a trio.