Ducks' Troy Terry: Pockets assist
Terry recorded an assist and two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Terry had the lone assist on Adam Henrique's third-period tally, which cut the deficit to three goals. Terry has just two points in 13 appearances this season. He's only added 20 shots on goal, and the lack of production is likely to keep him in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.