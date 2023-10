Terry logged an assist, four PIM and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Terry was set for a second straight quiet game before setting up Cam Fowler's empty-net tally in the third period. Through two contests, Terry has four shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating. He's been listed on the top line early on, playing with Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras, but the Ducks' second line has been most effective so far. Terry had 61 points in 70 outings a season ago.