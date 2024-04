Terry notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Terry helped out on the first of Leo Carlsson's two goals in the third period. The 26-year-old Terry already has four points over three games in April, matching his output for all of March. The winger is up to 20 goals, 33 assists, 166 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 72 outings overall.