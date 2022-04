Terry registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Terry set up Adam Henrique on the Ducks' lone goal in the game. The assist gave Terry a five-game point streak, and this is the first outing in that stretch where he didn't score a goal himself. The 24-year-old is up to 64 points (15 on the power play), 179 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 71 contests.