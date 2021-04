Terry notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Terry got a puck to the net that Sam Steel was able to poke by Vegas goalie Robin Lehner at 2:00 of the third period. The 23-year-old Terry has four assists in 10 games in April, but he hasn't scored since March 29. The Colorado native is up to 17 points, 55 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 40 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.