Ducks' Troy Terry: Posts helper
Terry notched an assist and went plus-2 in a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Monday.
Terry found Ryan Getzlaf, who set up Cam Fowler for the third-period tally. The 22-year-old winger is up to five points and 30 shots on goal in 24 games. He had 13 points through 32 appearances last season -- Terry has come in under expectations in his first full campaign.
