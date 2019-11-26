Terry notched an assist and went plus-2 in a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Monday.

Terry found Ryan Getzlaf, who set up Cam Fowler for the third-period tally. The 22-year-old winger is up to five points and 30 shots on goal in 24 games. He had 13 points through 32 appearances last season -- Terry has come in under expectations in his first full campaign.