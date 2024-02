Terry registered two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Terry had been held off the scoresheet over the last two games after going into the All-Star break with four goals and six assists over six contests. The 26-year-old set up goals by Pavel Mintyukov and Mason McTavish in Thursday's win. Terry is up to 39 points, 120 shots on net and a minus-6 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes and power-play time through 50 appearances.