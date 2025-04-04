Terry logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Terry was battling an injury earlier in the week after leaving Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs, but he didn't miss a contest. He also found his way back onto the scoresheet Thursday, snapping a five-game point drought when he helped out on an Olen Zellweger goal. Terry is up to 52 points, 172 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 70 appearances. He won't challenge for a career high, but he could surpass his 54-point total from 2023-24.