Ducks' Troy Terry: Produces assist
Terry had an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.
He now has three assists in his last three outings. Terry has recorded four goals and nine helpers in 31 appearances this season, with six of the 13 points coming on the power play. He doesn't shoot often (just 25 shots on goal this year) and provides virtually no physical presence.
