Terry notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Terry helped out on Max Jones' goal 25 seconds into the game. This was Terry's first assist to go with three goals through seven outings in March. The 25-year-old winger is up to 50 points -- his second straight year to reach that mark -- with 167 shots and a minus-10 rating through 61 appearances.